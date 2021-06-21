“I think music in itself is healing,” American musician Billy Joel once said. Amidst the unprecedented times we are living in if there is one thing, we can always turn to for salvation is music. Irrespective of the culture, language, and geography we come from, almost all of us have that one song that triggers our heartstrings and fills us with emotion, from joy to sadness. Music impacts us in ways nothing else can and its unifying ability still stands unmatched. This World Music Day, we bring to you 5 shows you can resort to for musical revelry and break away from your Monday blues.

Advertisement

Bandish Bandits- Bandish Bandits is the story of Radhe and Tamanna who, coming from very different worlds, set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, even if they attract, can also adapt, and go the long haul. It is a young and dynamic musical love story between an excellent Indian classical singer shackled by centuries of tradition and a free-spirited pop star. The musical drama is based on the journey of two music lovers replete with their soulful and free-spirited songs enticing one and all.

Where to Watch- Amazon Prime Video

Broken But Beautiful 3- A story around love, heartbreaks & never-ending romance between two people, Broken but Beautiful is a saga that relates to a phase that has come or will come in most of our lives at least once. This tale instils happiness along with making you experience the pain that love can bring, weaved in well with melodious songs that strike a chord and top your music charts for a while. So, why wait? Watch this on World Music Day.

Advertisement

Where to Watch- AltBalaji

Made in Heaven- Made in Heaven stars Arjun Mathur, Shobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi in the lead. The album features 6 original soundtracks that range from traditional folk to new-age peppy and soulful music, highlighting the many moods that are expressed at Indian weddings. The album got viral even before the release of the show and is still highly popular amongst listeners.

Where to Watch- Amazon Prime Video

Scam 1992- Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, based on the book ‘The Scam’, has been high on the hype since its release, thanks to its riveting storyline and excellent performances. Another aspect of the show which has been appreciated a lot is its gripping title track. It has been over 6 months that the Applause Entertainment show has released, but the title track is still fresh in our minds and has surely set the standard high for not only OTT but even films and TV shows.

Where to Watch- SonyLIV

The Forgotten Army – Azadi Ke Liye– A show that ignited true patriotism. The music album for The Forgotten Army – Azadi Ke Liye, marked the digital debut of renowned music director Pritam and India’s much-loved playback singer Arijit Singh. If this was not enough for music lovers, the show’s album also got its name engraved in the Guinness Book of World Records for The Largest Indian Cinematic Music Band with an iconic live performance. The evening saw 1000 musicians from across the country coming together to perform songs from the series and since then the show’s album has topped the must-listen list of all patriots.

Where to Watch- Amazon Prime Video

Four More Shots Please! Season 1 and Season 2- The show hosts the stories of four friends- Four unapologetically flawed women who live, love, blunder and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and tequila in millennial Mumbai. The show is a tribute to female friendships and the two seasons host an array of melodious and peppy songs that highlight the variety of moods and genres. Regardless of the ups and downs that go on in the show, each song portrays real women with all their strengths and weaknesses and are sung by new indie singers whose voices are unique and add depth to the songs and the characters.

Where to Watch- Amazon Prime Video

Mismatched- The show that made a nation swoon over Rohit Saraf is a journey of two teenagers, who after being set up by their elders form a tentative friendship at their summer programme. As the show takes the audiences through a plethora of emotions and experience that make up our college life, it combines all with apt songs for every situation. The show boasts of tracks on all trappings of love enchanting us with soulful compositions throughout the series.

Where to Watch- Netflix

The Family Man Season 2 – The new season of The Family Man has been the talk of the town since the launch of the first trailer. The show is studded with brilliant performers including Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar amongst others. But besides its intense performances, gripping storyline, and flawless direction, the show has also garnered attention because of the incredible soundtrack, which mixes genres successfully and brings together talented composers like Fiddlecraft, Mahesh Shankar, Bindhumalini, Brodha V, Swarathma, R. Rajesh, Harpreet and Bharat Sankar. Watch the show now to experience the melody!

Where to Watch- Amazon Prime Video

So, which one are you watching this World Music Day? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: The Family Man 2 Fame Priyamani Aka Suchi Reveals Receiving Hate Mail & A Lot Of Negative Comments For Her Character

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube