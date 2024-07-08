Will The Bear Return With Season 4? Everything We Know So Far

The Bear has consistently garnered huge viewership since its premiere in 2022. With its riveting storyline, Carmy’s journey has found its place in the audience’s hearts, making it one of the most-watched shows on FX on Hulu.

Now that the show’s third season is out, fans who have binge-watched all ten episodes have already started waiting for the next instalment. But has The Bear been renewed for season 4? Here is everything we know so far.

The Bear Season 4: Renewal Status and Potential Release Date

The Bear fans are in for a treat, as the series has already been renewed for a fourth season. Considering the show’s popularity and multiple Emmy Award wins, FX decided to renew it in March 2024, even before the third season’s premiere. Earlier reports suggested that seasons 3 and 4 were going to be filmed back to back to accommodate the busy schedules of the main cast, including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

As for the premiere date, all previous instalments of The Bear were released around the last week of June. Season 4 is expected to follow the same tradition and is likely to be out in June 2025. However, the show could also make an early return since the fourth season was reported to be shot consecutively after the third season.

The Bear Season 4: Storyline

The next season will pick up after the events of the season 3 finale and showcase Carmy dealing with the fallout from a mixed review of The Bear by the Chicago Tribune. Carmy will be scared about the restaurant’s fate, especially with the missed calls from Uncle Jimmy. Meanwhile, Sydney will face a tough choice after receiving a tempting job offer from Chef Shapiro, offering more money, immediate health benefits, and creative control. At the same time, an unsigned document from Carmy sits in her inbox, making the choice even more difficult. We might also see how the relationship between Carmy and Claire progresses.

The Bear Season 4: Cast

The series will continue to star Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich. Other actors who are likely to reprise their roles are Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. Additionally, The Bear consistently surprises the audience with its cameos, and so several celebrities are expected to grace the upcoming season by making guest appearances.

