Game Of Thrones is filled with numerous fight sequences like the Battle of the Bastards, Battle of Blackwater, Battle of Castle Black, The Viper vs The Mountain, and more. While they all hold a special place in our hearts, season eight’s ‘The Long Night’ (BoW) – Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark stabbing Vladimir Furdik aka the Night King, is special on another level.

In a past chat, the Slovakian stuntman-turned-actor admitted that filming the Battle Of Winterfell scenes were ‘very difficult’. From it taking 15 takes for perfection to its being cold, read on to know all the stunt actor had to say about his death scene.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, Vladimir Furdik aka The Night King got candid about filming the final GoT battle that led to his death. The Game of Thrones actor, while stating that the scene – where his character is stabbed – took 15 times to get right, said, “ ‘She (Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark) was on a wire, in a harness, jumping many times. It wasn’t just the one time; it was maybe 15 times. When I have to hold her under the jaw and it looks like she dies, we had to spend a lot of energy on that particular scene.”

Vladimir Furdik further added, “’It was very, very difficult. We are very good friends. We know each other. It wasn’t easy for me to [pretend to] hurt her. When I grabbed her under the jaw, it wasn’t easy [on a practical level].” Game of Thrones’ Night King further added, “If you make a bad move — if you don’t grab her well — she could have an injury. So I was under pressure and she was under pressure. It was not an easy day.’

Talking about the Game of Thrones scenes, the sequence makes viewers believe that the Night King won the battle as he arrives underneath the Weirwood Tree to kill the Three-Eyed Raven/Bran Stark aka Isaac Hempstead Wright. Just as he reached back to grab his sword, Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark flies through the air with her Valyrian steel dagger and stabs him. While he blocks off her first attempt, the Stark girl dropped the dagger and catches it with the other hand before stabbing him in the chest, killing him and every white walker instantly.

Ps: The Battle Of Winterfell aka the final faceoff between is believed to have taken 55 days to film. It took three months of shooting and an extra one month of rehearsal time.

