GOT’s Joe Dempsie AKA Gendry Opens Up On The Intimate Scene With Maisie Williams AKA Arya Stark

Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark was one of the strongest characters in the series throughout. Her transformation was raw and gained her major fan-following post that. Remember the memes on Arya and Joe Dempsie’s Gendry Baratheon after their much-talked-about love-making scenes.

Now, actor Joe is opening up about his fling with Williams’ character on the show and said that ‘would have never lasted’.

Joe Dempsie’s Gendry Baratheon happens to be the last living bast*rd son of King Robert Baratheon. A night before the North was supposed to fight the Night Walkers, Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark spend the night together with Gendry and their love-making scenes became the talk of the town.

The actor furthermore shared for he felt his character was ‘drunk on legitimacy’ when the much talked about love scene took place. “I think Gendry just lost his head a bit, didn’t he? He’s so drunk on the legitimacy and popped the question!” said the Game Of Thrones actor.

Dempsie added, “I think I’ve always thought that, actually, as wounded as he might have been in the aftermath, as soon as Gendry has time to sit down and think properly about it and rationalise everything, it’ll be pretty clear to him that probably the very reason he loved Arya was the exact reason she could never be with him.”

Talking further Joe said that Arya and Gendry knew from the beginning that they were not meant for each other and concluded, “I know that Gendry’s not often been the brightest or the sharpest tool in the drawer, but I think he’s smart enough to know. I think he’s perceptive enough to know that. It never would have worked.”

Meanwhile, in the recent past, a lot of secrets from the making of Game Of Thrones have been making headlines. We saw how Emilia Clarke was also approached for more nude scenes. She spoke about the clash she has with the production team. But it isn’t that only the female cast has had to oppose the demand to shed clothes.

Jason Momoa spoke to James Hibberd for his oral history of the show titled Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon. There he spoke how David Benioff (a co-creator) was trying to convince him to go completely naked and even take off the c*ck sock. Yes, you read it right.

