It is not a hidden fact that the crime show CID immortalized its characters as household names. Be it ACP Pradhyuman, Inspector Abhijit, or Inspector Daya; fans were in awe of these characters and their mannerisms. It is also not a surprise when fans mistake an actor for his onscreen character, especially when he is highly dedicated to the job. Remember when Ramayan actor Arun Govil revealed that many fans came to touch his feet because of his portrayal of Lord Ram? A similar thing happened with CID actor Aditya Srivastava, who essayed Abhijit on the show.

In a throwback interview with an entertainment portal, Aditya Srivastava had revealed how a woman had mistaken him for a real-life cop because of his portrayal of Inspector Abhijit in CID. He said, “Logo ki dimaag mein itna image ghar kar gayi thi ki kahi jagah aise instances hote the ki (C.I.D. left a very strong impression on people and such incidents did happen for real), it happened at Delhi airport as well. I remember we were travelling somewhere and a lady came saying that my purse or card has been lost, please find out. I made her understand that there’s a difference between reel life and real life. I told her CCTV has been installed, you will be able to find out.”.

Apart from this, Aditya Srivastava also revealed that he was proud to be a part of a show like CID, which showed the positive side of the police force. The Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba actor said, “We always used to show (police) forces’ positive side. Hume abhi bhi jo forces hai, be it police, military at an airport or anywhere, they consider ke ye humare hi log hai (Police and military consider us (C.I.D. team) as their own). And we are proud of the fact we always showed the positive side of the forces.”

Meanwhile, CID 2 is all set to be back on our TV screens. The teaser was released recently by the makers. It will reportedly start airing from the Christmas weekend this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV news!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 Ep 8 Review: Narayan + Sudha Murthy + Deepinder Goyal’s 43,275 Crore Bring 0 Laughter – Clearly Money Can’t Buy Happiness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News