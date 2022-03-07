Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67th birthday today and while his physical transformation picture has left the internet surprised, we have brought you a throwback to the time when the actor stole Rs 118 from his mother. The reason behind stealing from his mother will leave you stunned and no, it wasn’t for something luxurious but for the fare of his walk-in-audition. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

For those of you who don’t know, Anupam made his Bollywood debut with Saransh in 1984 and has been a part of Bollywood for over three decades now. He has done some incredible work in the Hindi film industry including films like Special 26, Baby, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Aiyaary to name a few.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times back in 2018, Anupam Kher recalled how he stole rs 118 from his mother and said, “I was quite mediocre at sports; the only field in which I shone was dramatics. I was studying in Government College, Shimla when I was declared the best actor of Himachal Pradesh University. I had taken admission in the Department of Economics at Himachal Pradesh University when I saw an ad by the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, inviting students for a walk-in audition, and promising a scholarship of ₹200 to the selected students. I didn’t have the guts to approach my parents for the fare, so I stole a sum of ₹118 my mother had kept in her temple and landed at PU.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher continued and added, “I remember they had two pieces — one for girls and the other for boys. Instinctively, I enacted the piece meant for girls. Balwant Gargi, who was in the interview panel, noticed it, and remarked, ‘Very bad but very daring’. I returned home in the evening to find that my parents had called the police. My mother asked me whether I had taken the money but I flatly denied it. A week later, my father called me and asked, ‘Where had you gone that day?’ I told him the entire truth after which my mother gave me a tight slap. My father told her, ‘Don’t worry he is getting a scholarship of ₹200, he will return your 100.’ That’s how I learned about my admission.”

That’s such an endearing story to share.

Happy birthday, Anupam Kher!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Was Reportedly Robbed By Four Women In A Night Club, Lost Bajrangi Bhaijaan Pendant & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube