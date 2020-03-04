WHAT! Days After Jasmin Bhasin’s Exit, Sayantani Ghosh To Quit Naagin 4? Find Out

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural daily soap, Naagin 4 has been making headlines for quite a while now. While fans were still reeling from the shock of Jasmin Bhasin announcing her exit from the show after her character was killed, it is now Indian Televisions original Naagin, Sayantani Ghosh who has announced her exit from the show.

While Jasmin had said that Naagin 4 is a fast-paced show that needed to keep its viewers engaged with different twists and turns constantly, Sayantani too explains her absence using a similar line of thought. Speaking to ETimes, Sayantani said, “Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, ‘Naagin’ has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high-points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high-point.”

While most actors do not take their exits very kindly, Sayantani says that though parting ways is difficult she holds no grudges. The only thing that she hopes is that the makers decision of ending her track bears the fruits that they had in mind. “See, parting is never easy, as you get attached to the team. As an artist, you feel bad, but such is the nature of this industry. Also, no character is above the show. Though the show is doing well, it hasn’t matched up to the last seasons’ ratings, yet. In my 15 years of experience, I have understood that TV shows are governed by the ratings. I hope that the track, which marks my exit, works. That will be a big consolation (smiles).”

Well, it certainly will be interesting to see how the serial unfolds with two crucial characters being ousted from the show within a span of just a few days.

