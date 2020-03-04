Mimi: Sai Tamhankar’s Leg Fractured On The Sets Of Kriti Sanon Starrer, Actress Continues To Shoot

Sai Tamhankar who rose to fame in Bollywood with her performance in movies like ‘Hunterrr’ (2015) and Love Sonia(2018) is now going to star in Laxman Utekar’s ‘Mimi’.

The entire team of Mimi including Kriti Sanon, Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi has been shooting in Mandwa, Jaipur lately and to our astonishment, Sai had accidentally met with a fracture on her leg but guess what this strong lady has been shooting for her scenes there in spite of the injury. It was like any other day on the shoot and after the wrap as she was going to the base her leg got twisted and there was swelling but when it started aching badly was the time she was taken to a doctor and did everyone get to know that it a wasn’t any ordinary injury but a fracture.

When we spoke to Sai on this, she went on saying “I really got scared and was very much in stress when I got to know that it was not just a minor twist but a fracture. My first concern was how would I continue with my shoot and I knew this is going to affect the entire team but I feel very lucky and it makes me so happy to say that the entire team has been so supportive throughout. I have continued shooting for my scenes and our humble director has been figuring out in which angle he is going to shoot my scenes and how he is going to fit me in the screen accordingly.”

It is going to be a worth watch as in how director Laxman Utekar continues to shoot the scenes and we wish Sai a very speedy recovery and may she return to Mumbai completely fit and fine.

