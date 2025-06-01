At Netflix’s Tudum 2025 fan event on May 31, 2025, viewers were treated to a lot, from a sneak peek at Squid Game to the much-awaited Stranger Things update. But what really stole the spotlight? A six-minute teaser for Wednesday Season 2 that had everything.

Jenna Ortega is back as the deadpan goth queen, and this time she’s kicking things off at the airport. She casually strolls through security, only to get flagged for a cattle prod, knuckle duster, multiple knives, and yes, the ever-loyal Thing (just hanging out in her bag). And it only gets darker.

Cut to a chilling twist where Wednesday’s tied up by a serial killer dubbed the Kansas City Scalper. But, surprise, she planned it all along. He ends up screaming while she walks toward him with a knife. Just a regular day for Miss Addams. But in those six minutes, there’s way more going on than meets the eye. Let’s break down three blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments you might’ve overlooked.

1. That Serial Killer? It’s The Sixth Sense Kid!

The actor playing the Kansas City Scalper? That’s Haley Joel Osment. Remember the kid from The Sixth Sense who saw dead people? Yeah, that one. He’s not just grown up but completely unrecognizable in this role. Now Osment is channeling a full-blown psycho energy, and honestly, it works.

Osment’s role adds an extra layer of horror nostalgia. Seeing him as the villain this time flips the script in the creepiest way. And it fits the darker feel this season’s already giving off. Fans were quick to clock it, and it’s safe to say Osment’s transformation is one for the books.

‘WEDNESDAY’ SEASON TWO

video clip reveals Haley Joel Osment

as a Doll-Collecting Serial Killer. pic.twitter.com/PY3tbpkrMF — ʙᴀʀʙɪᴇʙᴏʏ ✁ (@slashersxo) June 1, 2025

2. That Baggage Scanner Security? He Wrote The Show

Co-creator Alfred Gough makes an unexpected appearance in Wednesday Season 2. You might have missed it, but he is the one sitting at the X-ray machine while Wednesday dumps her weapons at airport security in what might be the most unhinged travel scene ever.

There she is, calmly unloading medieval weaponry, nunchucks, a reanimated hand, and somehow still getting through. But what gets flagged? A tube of sunscreen over 3.4 ounces. “Unacceptable, young lady!” It’s a hilarious nod to just how weird Wednesday’s world is—and having Gough sneak in makes it all the more fun.

There’s a chill in the air. It’s me. pic.twitter.com/ZYhjCSkmwB — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) April 23, 2025

3. Wednesday’s Visions Are Getting A Glitchy Makeover

In season 2, Wednesday’s psychic visions glitch. And now, they come with an extra side of spooky: She’s crying black tears (something that never happened in Season 1). During her face-off with the serial killer, she tries to tase him, but his touch triggers one of her visions.

And this time, something’s clearly off. Looks like her powers are malfunctioning. And that’s bound to throw a wrench into whatever trouble she gets into next.

Make yourself uncomfortable. Here’s the first 6 minutes of Wednesday Season 2. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/Vcotl0HV3J — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) June 1, 2025

Oh, and in case you missed it, the new season is also bringing in some big names. Lady Gaga is officially joining the cast, alongside Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Christopher Lloyd, and rising star Evie Templeton. So yeah, Wednesday season 2 will be chaotic and the clever kind we live for. And if that six-minute clip is anything to go by, we’re in for a crazy journey!

