Actor-producer Ravie Dubey often motivates his fans through these reels, this latest one being no exception. The actor-producer took to Instagram to share a reel on his physical transformation. In the reel, Ravie can be seen sweating it out as he works out. It also contains final shots of Ravie’s six-pack abs and well-chiselled body!

“60 days of warrior mode on ….#beginagain,” he captioned the post as saying. Well, all we can say is we are impressed. Meanwhile, Ravie has continuously been in the news for his upcoming film Faraddayy.

Far from glamour, his look in the film has shocked his fans. His face is full of wrinkles and he even has a paunch. In an interview, he revealed that it took him close to four hours to get ready every day.

Ravie is quite the multitasker. Besides his acting projects, he also produces two of the biggest and most-loved shows on TV; Udaariyaan and Junooniyat.

