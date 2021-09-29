Advertisement

Time indeed flies fast, as it’s been 2 whole years since Big Boss 13 ended. Sidharth Shukla won the reality show and lifted the winner’s trophy and his pal Vindu Dara Singh supported him throughout his path.

Vindu is known for his outstanding win in Big Boss season 3!

Vindu Dara Singh now shared an emotional clip of his wife Dina Umarova meeting Sidharth Shukla. While sharing the video he jotted down, “Thank you @mr.joy_youtuber as these priceless memories will live on forever! @realsidharthshukla is forever and even @iamdinaumarova worked on a modelling assignment with him many years back.”

Check out the post below: