Time indeed flies fast, as it’s been 2 whole years since Big Boss 13 ended. Sidharth Shukla won the reality show and lifted the winner’s trophy and his pal Vindu Dara Singh supported him throughout his path.
Vindu is known for his outstanding win in Big Boss season 3!
Vindu Dara Singh now shared an emotional clip of his wife Dina Umarova meeting Sidharth Shukla. While sharing the video he jotted down, “Thank you @mr.joy_youtuber as these priceless memories will live on forever! @realsidharthshukla is forever and even @iamdinaumarova worked on a modelling assignment with him many years back.”
Vindu Dhara Singh then further penned that his wife Dina would receive abundant gifts and letters from fans across in Sidharth’s name at her nail studio.
Vindu and Dina operate a nail salon and knowing they are very close to Sidharth, buffs would send them gifts. In the video, Vindu also shared that if ever he attempted to open the gifts by mistake, his wife Dina would stop him by saying that they are for Sidharth.
Vindu Dara Singh also added, “@blueskyindia kept getting gifts and mail for him! He cherished every fan letter or gift you all sent him and am sure he is watching as an angel how #sidhearts and all other fandoms remember him with so much love and miss him every single moment !! #Biggboss itself will never be the same to watch with him gone !! Love you forever #sidharthshukla stay with the angels and keep sending love to us all!”
The moment Vindu dropped the post on his social media, the fans showered the comment section with love.
Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, due to a heart attack at the age of 40.
