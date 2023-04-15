Vikrant Massey Opens Up On Hosting 'Crimes Aaj Kal': "I Really Didn't Have Time To Prepare For It..."

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently dropped their crime drama series – Crimes Aaj Kal. The host of the show and popular actor Vikrant Massey recently revealed some interesting behind the scenes anecdotes.

Commenting on the preparation for his role in the show, Vikrant Massey said, “I am hosting something after a very long time. Last time I did something like this was a couple of years ago. But yes, considering this to be a different format, and doing it myself after so long.”

Further elaborating on the creative process & grasping the pulse of the storyline, Vikrant Massey added, “I spent a little bit of time with the director ‘Mr. Subbu’ and we just sat a couple of times where he took me through what the entire format of the show was about. And yes, it made this entire experience a lot easier for me, as I really didn’t have time to prepare for it. I thoroughly enjoyed understanding the format and the story that we are trying to tell, which is youth-centric. It’s a new age crime story which is inspired by true incidents and the team has already done a fabulous job,” the actor concluded.

Crimes Aaj Kal is produced by Optimystix Productions and directed by Subbu. The series is available on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for absolutely free.

Did you watch the show yet? What are your thoughts on Vikrant Massey hosting the show? Tell us in the space below.

