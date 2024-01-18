Varun Sood has been unlucky in love, whether it was with Martina Thariyan, Benfasha Soonawalla, or Divya Agarwal. Fans believed he was close to getting married to his last girlfriend, but the Bigg Boss OTT winner announced their split in March 2022. Scroll below for details as he confessed he’s struggling to move on.

The news of DivRun’s split sent shockwaves across the Television industry. Fans were convinced they would tie the knot soon, but destiny had its own plans. Divya is now married to Apurva Padgaonkar and will soon tie the knot with the entrepreneur. She has been sharing glimpses of her bachelorette from Goa.

Varun Sood: “Moving on is difficult”

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Varun Sood broke the silence on moving on after the breakup with Divya Agarwal. He said, “I think moving on is a bit difficult. But I can forgive thinking that what happened might have been destined. You can’t feel bad about ‘Oh, this happened to me.’ If something bad has happened to you, then leave it to fate and karma.”

Varun Sood feels he’s naive!

It looks like Varun is regretting believing Divya Agarwal. However, he has left it all on karma now. “I think I am naive but I am not street smart is not right, because I am. Being an outsider, I have figured out things on my own. But yes, I am naive; I believe people easily. For me, everybody is a nice person. If I am meeting someone for the first time, I would like to believe that they are a good person,” adds the Splitsvilla 9 contestant.

In a conversation with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their podcast, Divya Agarwal confessed that she began having feelings for Apurva Padgaonkar while she was with Varun Sood. She also claimed she felt all over the place with Varun, while Apurva would bring out the calm and mature side of her.

More about Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood & Apurva Padgaonkar controversy!

On her 30th birthday, Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to Divya Agarwal in front of her family and close friends. Pictures from the bash went viral all over the internet.

Divya has faced a lot of backlash over the years over her alleged betrayal of Varun Sood. She also got into an ugly public spat with his sisters over an ancestral piece of jewelry they gave her during the relationship.

Many even began questioning the end of her relationship with Priyank Sharma, which made for a whole different controversy.

