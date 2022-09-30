Television actress Rashami Desai, who is known for shows such as ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Naagin’, has said she loves Navratri because it is the time to do the garba.

“I personally love the festival of Navratri and know all the dance steps. I really love doing the garba and I can do it anywhere, whether it is in my society or in any public place,” she said in a press statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am very excited for this year because we could not enjoy the festival over the past few years because of the pandemic. Spending hours dancing and celebrating with family and friends is what Navratri is all about,” Rashami said.

Rashami was last seen on screen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, where she was the fifth runner-up and Tejasswi Prakash emerged the winner.

Popular television actress Rashami Desai seems quite excited about her latest Holi song ‘Biraj Mein Jhoom’. She can be seen twirling in the track in traditional attire.

The song is based on the mythological significance of the festival revolving around Lord Krishna’s reunion with Radha.

Rashami says: “Holi is by far the most fun-filled festival in our country. And the history backing this energetic festival is all hearts.”

“Rarely anyone has tapped in on the story behind Holi in Holi songs and to be part of something so spiritual and creative is a great opportunity for me. I am thrilled to be in a song so close to Lord Krishna’s sojourn of love,” she adds.

‘Biraj Mein Jhoom’ is sung by Anuradha Palakurthi Juju, music by Salim Sulaiman and Bappa Lehri and produced by Juju production.

Must Read: Karthikeya 2 Fame Nikhil Siddhartha Has A Hard-Hitting Reaction To RRR’s Academy Awards Entry Snub: “Why Do We Need A Certificate From Oscars?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram