Urfi Javed, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar, has come out to be one of the most active celebrities on social media especially Instagram. The actress often uploads jaw-dropping images on her Instagram account to boast her OOTD.

Recently the actress uploaded a reel where she was seen wearing a yellow low waist saree and played the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani as she grooved on it a little in the background.

Well, yet again the netizens did not leave this chance to troll Urfi Javed, as they compared her to Katrina Kaif from Sooryavanshi who had danced to the same song in the movie. One user said, “Nibbao ki Katrina kaif” ( followed by a laughing emoji). Another said, “Sasti Katrina ( following two laughing emoji).” Another user commented saying, “Not even 1% of @katrinakaif.” A user commented saying, “ye kya ghodo kee race me gade bhi daudne lage ( followed by a laughing emoji).”

Check out the post below:

Apart from the trolls, there were some netizens who appreciated the actor’s looks and commented on how beautiful she appeared. A user commented, “This girl should come with govt health warning guys with weak heart pleaze open carefully!!! Do not open early morning.” Another user wrote, “Sach mein tumne tho Aag lagadi ( followed by 4 fire emoji) @urf7i You are fire so hott koi ac/ Chalado yaar.” Another user wrote, “Eakdam first night wali dulhan lag rahi ho (followed by a heart, fire, heart emoji).”

In a past interview with ETimes TV, Urfi Javed confessed her love for dressing up. “I love fashion. I used to always love dressing up and now that I can afford it, why not? When I know the media is going to be there at the airport pictures of me, I am not going to be dressed in boxers. I try to look my best when I go out. And talking about attention, tell me one person who doesn’t want attention in this industry?,” she said.

Talking about the trolls, Urfi Javed said, “Who likes getting trolled? As a child, I was living under a lot of restrictions since my father was really conservative. So now, when I am independent, I have stopped getting worked up about anything in life. I don’t care what people say about me. People love trolling these days.”

