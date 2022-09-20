Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed became an internet sensation for her sartorial choices. She ner fails to grab the attention of the netizens and the paps for her quirky fashion choices. Now she once again makes headlines for her unique style and her fiery response to a troll who asked her for going too n*ked

Uorfi decided to opt for a white outfit that seemed like it was made out of a shirt. She wore a white top that was made out of the sleeves of a shirt while sporting a backless top that featured a deep sexy plunging neckline. She paired the crop top with the buttoned skirt featuring collars.

Uorfi Javed then tied her hair neatly in a high bun and wore white heels to finish off her bold appearance. Interestingly, she decided to add colour to her all-white look with blue lipstick. However, her lipstick colour seemingly invited a lot of trolls. Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video went viral, netizens thronged to the comment section to share their opinions on her sartorial choice. A netizen trolled, “Madam galti seh pen ink pi li hai😂” while another user wrote, “Ye jalwa ye jalwa besharmi ka hai ye jalwa 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

A third user wrote, “Ye socks toh hum school pehen ke jate the urfi bhen,” another user then commented, “gola khake aayi h 😂” A fifth user also trolled Uorfi Javed saying, “Yeh ladki nhi pishachni hai pishachni😂”

Recently, Urfi conducted a Q&A session on a video which went viral on the internet. As reported by IBTimes, in the video, a netizen asked her “Kyun tune Islam ko badnaam kiya hua hai? Kyun allah ka khauf nahi hai tere dil mein? Tujhe sharam nahi aati?” to which the actress responded, “Sharam, what’s that? People say na sharam bech khayi hai! Where do you sell that? I want to get some money, I want to sell that.”

Another user tried to troll her for going too n*ked. Uorfi Javed aka Urfi shot back with a fiery response, “Main 2 n*ked rahoon, 3 n*ked rahoon tere baap ki chaddi pehen rahi hoon? Apni chaddi, apna kacchha, apna sab kuch hai. Tumhara kya ja raha hai? Oonche se oonche banda, potty pe baithe nanga.”

