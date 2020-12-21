Since its release on December 18, Amazon Original Movie Unpaused has been appreciated from the audience as well as critics. The film unites 5 of the most prolific directors of Hindi Cinema: Nikkhil Advani, Raj & DK, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, and Avinash Arun, with very distinctive voices and styles of filmmaking. The anthology consists of 5 short films Glitch, Apartment, Chaand Mubarak, Rat-a-Tat, and Vishaanu. While all stories portray different themes, they are seamlessly woven together to highlight hope and new beginnings in these challenging times. Here are 5 reasons why Unpaused is relatable for all audiences, and don’t forget to watch the heartwarming Amazon Original Movie exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

1. A love story with a ‘Glitch’- The times were tough and human contacts were feared as fatal, a hypochondriac man decides to go on a blind date at a virtual café. He meets a girl who is his polar opposite and teaches him to live life more than just surviving. The film is directed by the directors of ‘The Family Man’ Raj and DK and stars Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher. The film shows how love finds its way even in the scariest times.

2. Hoping against hope, the essence of ‘Apartment’ is surely relatable- If there is one thing the pandemic has taught many, it is to stay strong and not give up on hope whatever may be the situation. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 director Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Apartment’ is based on the same idea. When the owner of a successful online news magazine learns of her husband’s sexual indiscretions, she is left shocked and unable to come to terms with it. Hopeless, she spirals into a dark maze of self-blame and attempts to end her own life. Enter, a ray of hope in the guise of a pesky intruder. Except his intrusions are actually interventions. Through their interactions, she finds the inner strength to face her unpleasant situation and then move on.The film stars Richa Chaddha, Ishwak Singh and Sumit Vyas.

3. Celebrate Joy and Happiness through ‘Rat-a-Tat’- ‘Rat-a-Tat’ is a story of two women, four decades apart. One chooses to be alone and the other one is alone because of life’s circumstances. The two confront loneliness and form an unlikely friendship during lockdown which brings them happiness. The film is directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee and stars Lilette Dubey and Rinku Rajguru.

4. ‘Vishaanu’ – Dare to dream – ‘Vishanu’ directed by Avinash Arun and starring Abhishek Banerjee and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan showcases a glimmer of hope in the lives of those affected the most through the pandemic in India. The film showcases the life of a young migrant family who are thrown out of their rented house for not being able to pay rent during the lockdown and decide to illegally sneak into a lavish sample flat – that is in the same building in which they were working as construction workers. This time, for them, is a dream lived for a momentary period as well as a curse to cope up with their stark reality.

5. ‘Chaand Mubarak’, the refreshing tale of friendship- This one comes from the director of ‘Made in Heaven’ Nitya Mehra and stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bharadwaj. It narrates the life of an affluent middle-aged single woman who is forced to seek help of a young rickshaw driver to run some errands during Mumbai’s lockdown. Initially, she is stubborn & class conscious and resents the driver’s orthodox views on women but as these two strangers from opposite sides of the track spend three days together, they slowly start peeling away their defenses and form an unlikely friendship based on newfound respect and understanding, realizing they aren’t so different after all – both lonely in the big city of dreams.

