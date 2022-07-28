‘Swaran Ghar’ actress Divyangana Jain talks about playing a complicated and demanding personality, Kalindi in the show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’.

She says: “I am playing the role of Kalindi in the show. She is a complicated woman I would say and that makes her interesting to play. I am grateful and excited for the journey that is ‘Udti ka Naam Rajjo’.”

Divyangana, who was seen in TV serials such as ‘Satrangi Sasural’, ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, ‘Gangaa’ and many more, says she enjoys working with the creative director and producer Mukta Dhond.

“I am delighted to be working with Mukta Mam for the first time. She is a phenomenal creative director and a producer as we all know,” she concludes.

The daily soap is about a young and energetic girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who wants to be an athlete and Arjun ( Rajveer Singh) motivates her to pursue her dream.

Pakkhi talks about being part of a Hindi TV show and says that though audiences always loved to see her in positive roles she has no hesitation in playing a negative character. She says: “I know that people have always liked me in positive characters. This character also has a positive side, though she does certain things which showcases a negative side of her but it’s because of her possessiveness about her family.”

“The character is about a woman who is very strong headed. I know that people will love my performance and they will relate to it as I’m showcasing human emotions which can be both negative and positive. I know people will accept and enjoy my character in this show as well as they have done in the past.

‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’ will be starting from August 8 on Star Plus.

