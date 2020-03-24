Tuesday Trivia: Salman Khan Used To Earn THIS Much Per Episode In Bigg Boss 4 VS 8.5 Crores In Season 13

Bigg Boss 13 is the most controversial season in the history of Bigg Boss. This season had the maximum number of physical fights and host, Salman Khan lost his cool innumerable times. Contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai were few of the most tweeted contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

Well, today’s Tuesday trivia is based on none other than our own Bhaijaan, Salman Khan. Salman started hosting Bigg Boss with season 4 when Shweta Tiwari won the reality show and her continuous fights with Dolly Bindra stole the show every single time. In fact Dolly’s ‘Baap pe jaane ka nahi’ dialogue is still very popular among masses.

Salman started season 4 with 2.5 cr per episode and went up to 8.5 cr per episode in the recent season. That’s a huge transition in the fees, isn’t it?

Well, it’s Sallu bhai after all. Naam hi kaafi hai bhai ka!

On the work front, he will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani. The film is slated to be released on Eid this year and we are excited as ever to see him back in action on screen.

