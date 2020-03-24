Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Srivastava On Aanchal Khurana, “Aake Chaar Din Nahi Hue Aur Paras Ke Liye Rone Lagi,That Shows…”

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ended on a good note but controversies around the show and contestants are still going strong. Shehnaaz Gill walked out of the finale episode saying she can’t choose anyone except for Sidharth Shukla whereas Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana. Well, there was one more couple who walked out of the show and that was Balraj Syal and Ankita Srivastava.

While the show was still on, Paras asked Aanchal on what she feels about Ankita to which she replied that she’s bold and outgoing and comfortable around other guys. Talking about her clarifications with SpotboyE, Ankita has given it back to Aanchal and said, “”Since the day I entered the show,I have tried to be real as real I am. And I love to express my feelings, not just to Balraj, but Shehnaaz, Shehbaaz, Heena- I express my feelings with gestures with whom I feel comfortable. If you are living with a person, 24 hours in one house, you definitely get carefree. Toh main haath pakadna, god mein baithna ya hug karna kuch sochkar nahi kar rahi thi.”

She further added, “Lekin Aanchal Khurana ne un saari chizo ko galat way mein liya aur aakar mujhe point out kiya, toh ye unki soch dikhata hai. Woh apne number badha rahi thi Paras ke saamne. She just wanted to create controversy to gain some limelight in the show. She is so artificial- aake chaar din nahi hue aur Paras ke liye rone lagi, that shows how fake she is. Jo log nakli hote hain wahin apni boli hui cheezon se dar jaate hain and aansu baahane lagte hain.”

Well, this argument between the ladies are getting nasty with each passing day.

