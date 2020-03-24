Mahira Sharma Mocked For Her Lips Yet Again, Troll Says “Bade Hoth To Priyanka Chopra Ke Bhi Hai Par…”

Mahira Sharma rose to fame with her stint in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. The actress was linked with Paras Chhabra for the longest time, and that angle indeed gave her stay at the show a boost. There have been multiple times when Mahira has been a target of the trolls, and the recent remain another where she’s being compared to Priyanka Chopra, but not in a good way.

It all happened when a troll tweeted, “bade hoth (lips) toh Priyanka Chopra ke bhi hai, par jab Mahira Sharma mu kholti hai, toh kaan dukhte hai yaar.” Although, that clearly went below the belt, the Lehanga actress did not hold back but instead gave a befitting response.

“Waah, waah! Agar aap senior ki respect nahi kar paaye toh meri toh, mai bilkul umeed nahi kar sakti (laughing),” the actress began.

She further added, “Kya baat kar rahe ho? Lips se koi awaaz nikalti hai, mujhe pata nahi tha. Aur dusri baat agar aapko meri awaaz nahi pasand toh aap dekhti hi kyu hai? Aap sunti hi kyu hai? Aap jo ye question puch rahi hai, aapko janna bhi kyu hai? Avoid karo na yaar, mat jaano na mere baare me. Mat follow karo meri profile, maine invitation card to diya nahi hai.”

That’s not it. She further slammed the haters as, “Mere hoth bohot khubsoorat hai. Haters kuch bhi kahe mujhe farak nahi padta. Wo kehte hai na kisiko kuch kehne se pehle, insaan ko ek baar apna chehra dekh lena chahiye, ki wo kaisa hai. Mai toh mu bhi kholungi, attention bhi lungi, over acting and footage bhi lungi kyunki mai ek actress hu. Jin logo ko mujhse masla hai, mujhse door rahe.”

Check out the exclusive video below:

