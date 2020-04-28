Tribeca Film Festival & YouTube Team Up To Offer Global Fest Titled ‘We Are One’

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry has halted a lot of film festivals. Now amid the COVID-19, world’s biggest film festivals have decided to team up to launch- ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’ which will be showcased on Youtube for free.

Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online festival Monday. Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts. Tribeca Enterprises declined to say what movies would be included but ‘We Are One’ isn’t expected to feature prominent feature films that were set to premiere at canceled festivals like May’s Cannes Film Festival or still planned ones like September’s Toronto Film Festival.

Organisers said programming will include movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations.

“We hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film, ” said Jane Rosenthal, chief executive of Tribeca Enterprises, in a statement.

The Tribeca Film Festival hosted a non-public exhibition of some of its films for the film industry and press. “We Are the One” will begin May 29 on YouTube.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!