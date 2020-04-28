Avengers: Endgame: Not Iron Man, THIS Superhero Was Going To Wear The Infinity Gauntlet In The Final Battle With Thanos!

It has been a year since Avengers: Endgame released but the craze still persists. Even today, fans discuss the film like it’s recently released. The film was high on emotional content and it was hard to say good-bye to Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow. Also, it was the last time OG 6 Avengers were seen together. Hence, Endgame will always be an important and special film.

All the superheroes came together to fight one deadly villain – Thanos. In the film, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man finally manages to finish the deadly villain after wielding the infinity gauntlet and snapping his fingers. His death left the fans heartbroken who believe that Captain America should’ve worn the infinity gauntlet.

Now, as the film completed a year, makers have made another big revelation from the final battle. On Twitter, a fan asked the film’s writer Christopher Markus if they had planned to show Nebula wield the gauntlet as she does in the comics or not. Markus revealed that it was there in the draft but eventually only Tony Stark wore it.

Read the tweet below:

It was in the script for a while, but it undercut the weight of Tony putting it on. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/fKvKb4Ucxv — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

A few months ago, film’s concept artist Stephen Schirle had shared an illustration in which Nebula uses the infinity gauntlet. Now we finally got to know the reason why it didn’t make it to the film.

What do you have to say about this yet another revelation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!