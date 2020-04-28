Kate Hudson To Jimmy Fallon After Knowing He Had Crush On Her: “If You Would’ve Actually Made A Move…”

With the Novel Coronavirus locking all of us down in our houses, Jimmy Fallon took his show online to keep the entertainment going. The latest guest on the show was Kate Hudson and turns out the chat escalated quick and the two spoke about Jimmy’s old crush on the actress and you cannot miss Jimmy blushing. Scroll down to see the video.

It was back in 2018 when Jimmy Fallon had Margot Robbie as the guest. It is then when the popular talk show host confessed that he had a crush on Kate Hudson and was all over the internet in no time. So when Kate appeared on his show this week, audience was up for an adorable, blushing and an awkward episode.

Talking about Jimmy’s confession, Kate said that 100 people had sent her the video from the episode. She even went ahead and asked Jimmy that can she tell what happened to her while she was listening to that.

“I was like, Jimmy… I had no idea like there was no. Like, I wish people could have been in our body to watch you and I in relationship and friendship because… you gave me no indication,” said Kate Hudson.

Jimmy talking further about how he felt they made a good couple said, “Well, I gave a little indication, I thought we were good together.” To this Kate replied, “Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there. I remember thinking to myself, why has Jimmy never made a move? And then I just kind of realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.’ And so, then I met Chris Robinson.”

