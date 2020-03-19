Toral Rasputra Opens Up On Why She Quit Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi: “Ever Since I Played A Mother In Balika Vadhu & Udaan…”

Well, it is not a phenomenon to see actors on the small screen as well as in films play parents to co-actors who are almost their age or even older to them sometimes. While several actors have opened up about this practice of the industry the latest to join in is Balika Vadhu actress Toral Rasputra.

Toral recently made headlines after she announced her decision to quit the mythological show, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi as she did not want to play the mother to a teenager in the soap. Nw opening up about her decision, the actress who became a household name after her stint as a mother in Colors’ Balika Vadhu has said, “I am not disappointed, but yes, the situation should change. The makers are not looking at actors in the age group of 47-60 to play parents, they want young artistes instead. Ever since I played a mother in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Udaan’ I have been typecast. I have done a comedy show (‘Namune’) and in ‘Balika Vadhu’ too, my character had many shades. However, the makers don’t seem to remember that. Makers should invest in mature love stories and explore something different, rather than just offering us mother roles in mythological shows and social dramas.”

Further speaking to TOI, Toral said that though she is not surprised at the leap in the show, she certainly was taken aback by the fact that it all happened too quickly. The Udaan actress said that ever since she got to know about the leap I the show she was sure she would quit the show as she felt she would not look very convincing as the mother of a teenager.

Toral Rasputra is best know for her portrayal in shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Balika Vandhu and Udaan.

