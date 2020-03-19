Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ To Be Remade In Tamil & Telugu?

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and the versatile Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum which released in January, had garnered overwhelming responses from all across. The Prithviraj starrer had theatres then running housefull, and also collected good moolah at the box office.

The latest news related to Prithviraj’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum is, the super-hit action venture will be remade in not one, but two languages. As per multiple reports, Ayyappanum Koshiym will be remade in Tamil and Telugu languages.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers of the action thriller.

The film revolves around the clash between Prithviraj character Koshi, a retired Havildar, and Biju Menon’s character Ayyapan, a senior police officer.

Apart from Prithviraj and Biju, Ayyapanum Koshiyum also has Ranjith Balakrishnan in a key role as Prithviraj’s father.

The action drama is been helmed by filmmaker Sachy. The Prithviraj & Biju Menon starrer is been bankrolled by Ranjith and PM Sasidaran.

The music for the film is been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

On the work front, Prithviraj also has the much anticipated, Aadujeevitham, Kaduva, Ayalvaashi among others in his kitty.

The Malayam heartthrob also has a major role in his directorial L2: Empuran which has Mollywood megastar Mohanlal in lead.

L2: Empuran is a remake of Prithiviraj’s debut directorial Lucifer, which when released early last year had cash registers ringing at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!