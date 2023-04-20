5 things you didn’t know about ‘Neeche’ ki duniya and its inhabitants

Imagine a secret underground world where the vamps come out to play! There’s blood, bite, drama, romance and everything in between. Netflix’s upcoming series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites welcomes you to “Neeche ” ki duniya, a whole new realm of experiences. And if you are one of those who think normal is a bit too mundane and would like to get a little adventurous, this is the duniya where you wanna be!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wondering what it would look like to live with desi vampires? Here are 5 things that’ll help you ‘up your vampire game’!

THE UNDERGROUND MAZE

‘Neeche’ ki duniya is ruled by Ora, a vampire played by Anish Railkar and AD, a human played by Adil Hussain, is the gatekeeper. There are different levels that may get you lost at first. Don’t worry, it gets easier once you get the hang of it. The maze has a lot to offer. There’s a library, a blood barand pods to rest in. Did we say pods? Read on, and you’ll get what we mean.

LIVE FOREVER YOUNG!!

Vampires don’t age. So if you were bitten while you were in your prime, you would never lose your youthful charm. To give you an example, there’s Meera (played by Tilottama Shome) from the 18th Century who has seen the courts of the Maharajas; David (played by Saswata Chatterjee) who met the historical bigwigs and was a consultant to them. Sounds appealing, doesn’t it? Well….we don’t know about you, but we’re feeling 22!

THIRSTY? GRAB A BLOODY DRINK

‘Neeche’ ki duniya caters to all vampire needs. Most importantly, their thirst for blood. Yes, you read that right (Kyunki ek chutki khoon ki keemat tum kya jaano duniya waalon!) They have a swanky bar that has all the varieties of blood. The types include healthy, alcoholic, full fat…you name it, the bloody bar has got it! Wondering which blood type is the bestseller? You’ll have to watch the show to find out! (Hint: It is related to our charming lead Roy, a human dentist played by Shantanu Maheshwari).

GIVE ME SOME SUNSHINE…NOT!

The vampires can only wish they got some sunshine. Why? Because their skin is photosensitive. Any exposure to sunlight or radiant energy can lead to skin burns, and in extreme cases….their skin can catch fire. What is their best advice for you? Stay away from dhoop. But if you’re still feeling adventurous, venture into ‘Upar’ ki duniya at nighttime. Just like our star Baagheeni Rumi (played by Tanya Maniktala), a bloody beautiful rebel.

HIBERNATION GETS TOO REAL

Who hates that morning alarm clock? And love the afternoon nap? A lot of us. But so do the vampires! But instead of sleeping, they hibernate in their pods. For instance, Ora, with the mystical aura, hibernates for the majority of the show. Jealous much? We are too!

Immerse yourself in Neeche ki duniya through Netflix’s romantic fantasy thriller series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites released TODAY!!!

Must Read: Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar To Bank On Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Sizzling Pair To Kick-Off The New Season?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News