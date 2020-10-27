TITANS Season 3: Red Hood’s First Look Out, Jason Todd Looks Intriguing!

During the splashy DC FanDome event, held last summer, revealed that Jason Todd would assume the vigilante alter-ego Red Hood in Titans’ upcoming third season, as per the comics. Now, HBO Max and DC Entertainment have released first look at Todd’s return as Red Hood.

Jason Todd was last seen watching the rest of the gang from afar as Donna Troy’s body was being transferred to Themyscira. He will now take on the identity of Red Hood “in his obsession to take down his old team” in the season 3 of Titan. Now the makers have revealed the look of Red Hood.

Check out the character design for him below:

Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans. Seasons 1 and 2 stream November 1st on @hbomax (US). #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Pm5riPShNb — DCTitans (@DCTitans) October 26, 2020

Curran Walter, who is currently playing the role of Todd, will turn in to Red Hood as per the comic. Barbara Gordon, who was the Batgirl in the series, is now the Commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department. According to the storyline, Barbara wants Titans out of her city and Dr. Crane, who might be better known as the fear toxin-using Scarecrow, will be behind bars at Arkham Asylum. He will also be working as a kind of Hannibal Lecter-esque consultant for Gotham’s Police Department, reports Collider.

Titan Season 3 will be released exclusively on WarnerMedia’s new direct-to-consumer streaming platform HBO Max. As some of the great exclusive series have been released on the streaming platform, which is expected to crack 5 million subscribers soon after its first few months of operation. The streaming platform’s competitor, Disney+ netted more than 60 million subscribers in its first year, as per the publication.

The report further adds that HBO’s Titans will now join other original series such as Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. Reportedly, these series will be moved from the DC Universe subscription service to HBO Max. DC Universe will be rebranded DC Universe Infinite and focus on its comic book library, in early 2021. However, the makers are yet to reveal the premiere of Titans season 3.

What do you think about Jason Todd’s new look of Red Hood? Let us know in the comments.

