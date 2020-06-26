DC Trivia #32: Full Form Of DC Comics Is A BIZZARE Tongue Twister

DC Trivia #32: Following the pattern of comics, our features are also growing in numbers with time. Today, we have a trivia which either will be known to many of you or it’ll be an obscure one. You’re to decide, so read ahead to know!

Most of us nerds have grown up in a transition of comics to movies, and we like to know things about them. But, have you ever thought what’s the full form of DC Comics? Well, it’s a pretty easy one and also a kind of tongue twister you won’t expect.

According to a trivia published on Tell Tales Online, “When it first appeared in 1939, DC was known as ‘Detective Comics’ and that name still holds up to this day. This would be shortened to DC for brevity, but ‘DC Comics’ was devised to clarify you weren’t talking about the district of Columbia. That made things awkward, however, as that extended the acronym to the tongue-twister of ‘Detective Comics Comics.'”

After this will you ever be able to call DC Comics as DC Comics? Just to annoy some of your DC fans, try saying “I just can’t wait to watch Detective Comics Comics’ next film” and see how do they react. Don’t forget to drop your experience in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in other DC News Michael Keaton is in talks to return to the DC universe as the caped crusader Batman.

Keaton, 68, who famously starred as the superhero in Tim Burton-directed “Batman” movies of the nineties, is in early stages of conversation to reprise the character in the film “The Flash”, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

