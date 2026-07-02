The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Victor keeps his cards to himself

Nick and Noah don’t trust Matt

Stephanie and Nate have a chat

The previous episode of The Young & The Restless saw Jack setting a trap for Patty in the hopes of getting a win over her. On the other hand, Cane asked Lily for a favor as the two got closer and let down their guards. And then last but not least, Billy sabotaged Sally’s latest venture unknowingly.

Y&R Spoilers (Thursday, July 2, 2026): Episode #13410

Victor Keeps His Cards Close

The last few days have been hard on Victor. Knowing that his wife Nikki is going through something so serious has softened his edge and made him emotional. But that doesn’t mean his focus is not on his usual activities. He is still keeping his cards close to his vest. What exactly is up his sleeve?

Stephanie & Nate Discuss His Past

On the other hand, Stephanie and Nate are busy discussing his past. He used to be a doctor once upon a time but later entered the business world. But Nate still has a strong medical past, and Stephanie being friends with Nate’s mother has bonded them. What past are they discussing this time?

Nick & Noah Are Wary Of Matt

And then lastly, Nick and Noah aren’t keen on buying what Matt is selling. He might claim that he is not the same person anymore, but not many tend to believe him. Noah and Nick are definitely not buying his claims and are sure that this is a new act. What will they do to test him? Will it even work?

Or will they get a reality check? How will this change things? Especially with Matt living at the Newman ranch thanks to Victor’s strict orders. What does the future have in store for Matt? And how will Nick feel about it?

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: Is Matt interested in Phyllis?

A: Yes, Matt has shown interest in Phyllis.

Q: Is Diane plotting her escape?

A: Diane is manipulating Laurence to make her escape.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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