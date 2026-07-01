The Young & The Restless Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Jack is busy plotting against Patty

Billy may have ruined Sally’s venture

Cane has a favor to ask of Lily

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Kyle and Traci worrying about Patty’s latest move. On the other hand, Diane plotted her escape by trying to manipulate Dr. Laurence. And then last but not least, Jill forced Billy and Cane to settle their issues now that she was back in town.

Y&R Spoilers (Wednesday, July 1, 2026): Episode #13409

Jack sets a trap for Patty

The last few weeks have been hard for the Abbotts. Diane went missing and was revealed to be held captive by Patty and Dr. Laurence. Kyle and Jack were busy planning to get to her, but amidst that, Jack went missing too. And now it seems he was merely waiting in the shadows to strike.

While everyone is busy scrambling to find a way to get to Diane and locate Jack on the way, the latter has already set a trap for Patty. His aim is to use Laurence to get rid of her and reach Diane. But will his plan be successful, or will he flop flat on his face, considering Patty is known to be quite cunning?

Cane asks for a favor

On the other hand, Cane wants a favor from Lily. The two have been growing closer with each passing day. Lily has finally let down her guard and is beginning to trust her former husband again. She even asked him to run the chancellor with her. What is written for them in this second chapter?

Billy sabotages Sally’s latest venture

And then lastly, Billy may have ruined things for Sally during his recent chat with Jill. He spoke about Jill being the investor in Sally’s company, and the latter is worried that this might affect things. Billy may not have any wrong intentions, but Sally may still be affected if Jill decides to take a step back.

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: What is the name of Sally’s latest company?

A: Sally’s company is called Spectra-Charles.

Q: What is Diane plotting?

A: Diane is planning to manipulate Laurence to make her escape.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Tuesday, June 30, 2026): Jill Forces Billy & Cane To Settle Their Issues While Diane Plots Her Escape

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