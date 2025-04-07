Genoa City in The Young and the Restless is getting set to see many top characters intertwine for the business storylines set up as the episodes go by. Be it Victor and Michael working to weed out Aristotle Dumas or Billy working with the latter. If the mysterious figure is Tucker, Ashley and Jack will also be pulled into it.

Audra, who has a past with Tucker, will also be involved. With the introduction of Holden and Damian this year, things are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 7, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 7, 2025

The episode on Monday features Victor revealing a new plan of attack. He has been actively plotting to not just go against Aristotle Dumas but also be the one to take Kyle’s case. He has clarified that he isn’t a fan of the romance between Kyle and his granddaughter Claire. But the two refuse to care and are keeping their relationship going, regardless of what he says.

The patriarch of the Newman family isn’t one to take such insults lightly, so he has a plan to exact his revenge on the Abbott heir. He offers Audra a chance to take her revenge on Kyle since they had a fling once upon a time, and he later bested her to take the position at Glissade. Will Audra accept the offer and go on a hunt to take revenge on Kyle?

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Sharon learn new information about their kidnapper. The two are reeling from the aftermath of their kidnapping but are determined to root out the one responsible. When they get some new information about their captor, will they get one step closer to finding out that it was Alan who kidnapped them and kept them captive for days?

Will the clue tell them what they need to know about the captivity at the abandoned clinic? Is Alan even Alan, or is he Martin, as Traci fears? On the other hand, Chance finds closure with Summer. The two had quite a brief romance, which was fun till it lasted. Now, she cannot stop being jealous of Claire, her cousin, and her former husband Kyle’s new girlfriend.

Summer cannot understand how everyone forgave Claire so quickly about her past with Jordan. Claire is also immensely loved by Summer’s adoptive son, Harrison. Will Chance call her out on her jealousy? When he finally gets some closure from their brief romance, will Chance finally move on? Continue watching The Young & the Restless to find out the answers!

