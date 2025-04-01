Each week, new revelations and actions are becoming the talk of the town, showing the show’s success in the form of rising views. This week, episode 7 of season three of The White Lotus was aired, and it has achieved a record-breaking feat.

Episode 7 of The White Lotus season 3 garnered a staggering 4.8 million views, according to the latest data of a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of linear viewers on HBO’s cable channel and Warner Bros. Discovery’s own data regarding streams on Max, as reported by Variety. This view count is 14% more than episode 6, which recorded 4.2 million views.

According to HBO, this season is witnessing an average of 15 million views, including delayed views, despite the show being aired for around 43 days since its premiere in February 2025. This season also saw a surge in viewership after the release of episodes 6 and 7. It has also become the most-streamed show in the US and internationally.

The White Lotus season 3 follows a group of wealthy tourists and staff at The White Lotus resort in Thailand. The season shows the layered stories of each character as they navigate new challenges and uncover secrets. The season premiered on February 16, 2025. It also marks the acting debut of K-pop star Lalisa Manoban, who is also a member of BLACKPINK, who plays Mook, a resort employee. The movie has put Patrick Schwazenneger on everyone’s radar with a role that is one of the most talked-about aspects of the show. This satire drama series is an anthology featuring an ensemble cast consisting of Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Rockwell, Scott Glenn, Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries.

The finale of The White Lotus season 3 will air on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

