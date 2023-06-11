Kajol is set to make her web series debut playing the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a fierce lawyer, mother and a wife ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha’.

‘The Trial’ is a story of a wife’s choices. The series also has a stellar ensemble with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

Opening up about the camaraderie on the sets of ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha’, Kajol said: “We had an absolute great time on set. Suparn was like our gang leader. He just made sure that we were all comfortable around each other as far the dialogues and other aspects were concerned.”

The Tribhang actress added, “I think everybody was pretty much a veteran on set, everybody worked on many films before this, have done a lot of work, been in the industry for years. So, it was really comfortable, easy and good fun. I do love legal drama but I didn’t really go into detail and exact legalities of things.”

She added: “You know some laws are very common in the Indian system and we all know about it. However, I do have a vague understanding of what is allowed and what isn’t. We had a lawyer on set to help us through the process.”

‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

