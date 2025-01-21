The Real Housewives of Sydney is back with many more arguments, luxury, fashion, and extravaganza. The upcoming third season of the reality series features some returning faces and a brand-new addition to the cast. With a ten-episode slate, RHOS promises some quality content for the fans.

From entrepreneurs to professionals and women with luxury lifestyles, The Real Housewives of Sydney is bringing an interesting mix of women for the audience to follow and enjoy. Here’s the cast list for season three.

The Real Housewives Of Sydney Season 3: Meet The Cast

Krissy Marsh is back for her third season and promises to return with her usual glamor, charm, and splendor. “A devoted wife and mother of three, Krissy balances her busy life in Double Bay with grace, whether she’s attending high-profile events, managing business ventures, or hosting family gatherings,” according to the official synopsis of the third season.

Her vibrant personality and quick wit set her apart from the others, and she thrives in the spotlight. Terry Biviano is known for her popular shoe empire, her love for her Italian family, and her energy and charm. Being creative at heart and at the center of attention is not new territory for the fashionista. Victoria Montano owns a fashion label and has real estate experience.

She has Greek and Italian roots and is a marketing wonder. Per The Real Housewives of Sydney’s description, she “embodies the modern woman,” making her “stylish, driven, and adventurous.” Caroline Gaultier balances her family and her adoration for the arts, including music, travel, and fashion. She lives quite a “dynamic lifestyle” and simply refuses “to settle for the ordinary” at any cost.

Sally Obermeder used to be an entertainment reporter but is now not only a cast member of The Real Housewives of Sydney but also the co-founder of a wellness brand. Having faced her share of health crises, she always endorses wellness. She acts as the “steadying influence” in the dramatic group. Kate Adam owns a hospital and carries quite a no-nonsense attitude.

Seen as a fearless and confident woman, she embraces independence. Nicole O’Neil is a beauty pageant queen who loves the fusion of her Swedish and Lebanese heritages. She has her own wellness brand to look after, apart from her love for her family. Martine Chippendale is the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Sydney lineup, and she hopes to elevate the experience.

She enjoys luxury getaways and horse-riding in her free time but has an accomplished career and education to back her. She has a psychology degree and previous experience in the HR industry. She left all that behind for the elegance and refinement of her life but holds all of it close to herself.

