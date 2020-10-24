Scott Frank’s The Queen’s Gambit is out on Netflix and it is creating a storm on Twitter already. This mini-series, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Harry Melling, Marielle Heller and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, focuses on the life of Elizabeth Harmon (Anya) and her struggles to become a Grandmaster in chess.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who is known for her performances in films projects like The Witch and Split, has once again left a lasting impression on one and all. Not only the performances but the storyline too has impressed Twitterati. Read on to know what netizens think about it.

Reviewing the seven episodes Netflix series, one user wrote, “@netflix Congratulations on a wonderful series. The Queen’s gambit. Expectacular!” Another tweeted, “It’s is one of Netflix’s best new shows this year. It’s a mini-series, not an actual series. Watch it!” Another user posted, “just finished the first episode of TQG, Beth is so cool.”

@netflix Congratulations on a wonderful series. The Queen’s gambit. Expectacular! — OPINION 2 (@logica1111) October 24, 2020 The Queen’s Gambit is one of Netflix’s best new shows this year. It’s a mini-series, not an actual series. Watch it! — n0b0dy (@ceesfan18) October 24, 2020 i’m only almost done w ep 2 but this is now the queen’s gambit and elizabeth harmon stan account — kay (@ungodlypeace) October 24, 2020 just finished the first episode of The Queen’s Gambit, Beth is so cool — Lost but about to be found (@Bulzimvata) October 24, 2020 Holy smokes The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix is good. — Bill Trinen | Just Vote | Black Lives Matter (@trintran) October 24, 2020

Some more reviews on social media for series included, “I’m really looking forward to the series on Netflix, although it does bother me a bit that nowhere in the trailer does it mention it’s based on a book. Hope this doesn’t mean it’s changed beyond all recognition – it’s a blooming fantastic book.”

Another’s post read, “I want all of beth’s dresses in TQG.” One other review about the mini-series was, “I really should be asleep, but The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix is so good!” A third wrote, “TQG on Netflix is SO GOOD. Obsessed. And upset there were only 7 episodes.”

I’m really looking forward to The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, although it does bother me a bit that nowhere in the trailer does it mention it’s based on a book. Hope this doesn’t mean it’s changed beyond all recognition – it’s a blooming fantastic book. — Kevin Lowe ❄️ (@beeblebear) October 24, 2020 i want all of beth’s dresses in the queen’s gambit — Caroline (@littlejewishcat) October 24, 2020 I really should be asleep, but The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix is so good! — Anya (@anyabelisle) October 24, 2020 The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix is SO GOOD. Obsessed. And upset there were only 7 episodes. — Meggan Scavio (@megganpez) October 24, 2020 Binge watching the queen’s gambit was definitely worth it.. me wheatley need to go chuck off somewhere his poor ex wife deserved so much better. #TheQueensGambit — White Rabbit (@Solus_B) October 24, 2020

Reviewing the show, another Twitter user wrote, “Enjoying the series but I wish it could be more like a sports anime and focus more intently on the game itself… chess is fun…feed the nerds.” Another tweeted, “Chess runs through my life like a vein of gold. So many blessings can be traced back to chess and to this one book, ‘TQG’. I cannot express how fucking stoked I am that they adapted it for Netflix. It’s like it was made for me. “

Read our review of Netflix’s show here.

What are your thoughts about The Queen’s Gambit? Have you seen it? Let us know your verdict on it in the comment section below.

