Sh*t just got real in The Mandalorian 2‘s finale as a de-aged Mark Hamill appeared to shock each and every fan. Boasting his signature Green lightsaber, Disney just gave the fans of this series the surprise they were waiting for.

If we look at the credits post the episode, Mark Hamill has been credited to reprise his role. Similarly, Max Lloyd Jones has been listed as Mark’s body double. This resulted in chaos on Twitter as there were a whole lot of opinions about the same.

Let’s take a look at what the fans have to say about The Mandalorian 2’s finale:

A fan exclaimed, “LUKE SKYWALKER LUKE SKYWALKER LUKE SKYWALKER!”

LUKE SKYWALKER LUKE SKYWALKER LUKE SKYWALKER — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) December 18, 2020

Another The Mandalorian 2 fan said, “Best episode by far. This episode alone improved 2020 A LOT.”

Best episode by far. This episode alone improved 2020 A LOT. — Kevin🌐 (@RealMagitroopa) December 18, 2020

A fan was annoyed, “I mean, like… WHY did he have to show up” but also added, “I don’t think you should do this kind of digital de-ageing unless you REALLY have the budget for it, and Mando, to put it lightly, does not.”

i dont think you should do this kind of digital de-aging unless you REALLY have the budget for it, and Mando, to put it lightly, does not — Casey “disaffected niece” Wendel (@Dykeules) December 18, 2020

The query of the above The Mandalorian 2 fan was answered well by another, “You are aware the series is financed by Disney? And that it has a budget if roughly $125 Million? Which is rumoured to be doubled for Season 3, I really don’t think Disney are too fussed what they put into this if it’s receiving the response it is, this season has been spectacular.”

You are aware the series is financed by Disney? And that it has a budget if roughly $125 Million? Which is rumoured to be doubled for Season 3, I really don’t think Disney are too fussed what they put into this if its receiving the response it is, this season has been spectacular — Reece – TheBlueSanity – XSX💚 PS5💙 (@TheBlueSanity) December 18, 2020

An over-excited fan tweeted, “its LUKE mother f****g SKYWALKER!!!!!!!!!!!! #MandalorianSeason2 #luke.”

Joining the excitement train, a fan said “IT’S LUKE FUGING SKYWALKER GUYS, I LOST MY SHIT SHIT. I’VE NEVER SCREAM SO BADDDDDDDDDDD

#MandalorianSeason2

#mandalorian.”

IT’S LUKE FUGING SYKWALKER GUYS, I LOST MY SHIT SHIT I’VE NEVER SCREAM SO BADDDDDDDDDDD#MandalorianSeason2 #mandalorian pic.twitter.com/NTLJLwXyKS — aku syapanya syapa? (@mutsalitsa) December 18, 2020

Also, The Mandalorian 2 took the Marvel route to introduce The Book of Boba Fett in a post-credit sequence. It is stated to release in December 2021. What do you guys think of Mark Hamill’s cameo appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

