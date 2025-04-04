Netflix’s The Life List is the perfect mix of romance, drama, and personal growth, basically, everything you need for a feel-good binge. The story follows Alex, who’s tasked with completing her late mom’s “life list” of goals she made when Alex was 13. If she checks off all twelve by New Year’s, she’ll get her inheritance. Easy, right?

Well, not quite. As Alex dives into her list, she discovers some unexpected family secrets, like the fact that her mom had an affair, which complicates things. But don’t worry, Brad, the lawyer handling the will, swoops in to help, and of course, sparks fly. Think: romance with a side of self-discovery. The movie takes us on a journey of overcoming obstacles, falling in love, and checking off those bucket list items. By the end, it’s clear that Alex has grown, not just in love, but in life. Ready to find out how it all wraps up? Let’s dive in!

How Alex Tackles Her Life List Challenges

In The Life List, Alex faces some serious hurdles while trying to check off her mom’s final wish, completing a list of goals she made at 13. Some tasks, like getting a tattoo and doing stand-up comedy, are a breeze. But other goals, like reconciling with her estranged dad and becoming a better teacher, are much harder than Alex ever imagined.

As the year goes on, she slowly chips away at the list, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. Then comes Brad, the lawyer who becomes her unexpected ally.

He’s there for her at every turn, helping with the comedy gig, hooking her up with a teaching job, and even taking her to meet her biological father. Meanwhile, her brothers surprise her with a backyard camping trip, where one heart-to-heart with Julian helps her make peace with her dad. In the end, Alex does the impossible minus finding love. But hey, her mom had that one covered!

What Is The True Meaning Of The Life List’s Ending?

The ending of The Life List isn’t just about crossing off items, it’s a journey of self-discovery, growth, and learning that life isn’t about taking the easy route. At the start, Alex is just going through the motions, doing what’s comfortable but unfulfilling. She’s let life’s challenges chip away at her dreams and her passion.

But when her mom, Elizabeth, asks her to finish the life list, Alex is forced to reconnect with the dreams she once had. And here’s the twist: it’s not just about completing the tasks; it’s about realizing that some of the best things in life require hard work and resilience.

By the end, Alex is no longer the person who simply goes along with life. Through completing the list (and with a little help from Brad and her brothers), she reconnects with her authentic self, the person she was before life wore her down. It’s a true coming-of-age moment, as Alex not only finds happiness but also true love. So, the message?

Sometimes you have to work for the good stuff in life, and that’s exactly what Alex learns in the end!

You can watch The Life List on Netflix.

