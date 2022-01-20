Trending

Prithvi Shaw said: “I started with plastic balls and then after one to one-and-a-half years I moved on to tennis balls.”

Kapil Sharma then asked if he understood the game at such a young age to which Prithvi replied: “No I did not understand the game. Whatever dad used to make me do, I used to follow. I started to understand the game when I was 6 or 7 years old.”

He further shared that his dad was a big fan of great batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

“My dad had a liking for cricket. At that time, there was only one television set in our locality so my dad used to take me there. He was a big fan of Sachin Sir (Sachin Tendulkar) who was at the peak at that time, he still is even today. So, when he used to get bowled, he would go back home. He had such passion for cricket and so he wanted me to play cricket only,” he added.

Prithvi Shaw will be seen as a special guest with ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

