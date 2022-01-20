'The Kapil Sharma Show': Prithvi Shaw on beginning his cricket journey at the age of 3
Young cricketer Prithvi Shaw reveals how he started playing cricket at the age of 3 on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Prithvi Shaw, the 22-year-old is known to be the second-youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to make a Test century as well as the youngest Indian to do so on his Test debut.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, he spoke about how he started his first innings in his cricketing journey at just the age of 3.

