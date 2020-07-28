Millions and millions of people are waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show to return and bring smiles on their face in this gloomy time. The comedian recently announced that the team is back on the sets. Soon, they will be back with new episodes. But there’s something which has turned to be an even bigger surprise.

Sonu Sood who has become the national hero lately will be the first guest of the show as it returns to the small screens. The actor has made a special place in the public’s heart after all the service he has provided to COVID-19 strugglers and migrants. And to see him on small screen having fun with Kapil Sharma will bring out many emotions.

Sony TV has in fact just released the first promo of The Kapil Sharma Show in which we can see people thanking Sonu Sood for the service he has provided to the nation. It definitely makes for an emotional moment which brings tears in his eyes as well.

Sony TV’s post on Twitter regarding Sonu Sood coming on The Kapil Sharma Show reads, “Laakhon logon ko unke ghar pohonchakar bane Sonu Sood, desh ke dilon ke asli Superstar! Aur ab aa rahe hai woh #TheKapilSharmaShow par, naye episode mein, 1st August, Sat – Sun, raat 9:30 baje”

Laakhon logon ko unke ghar pohonchakar bane Sonu Sood, desh ke dilon ke asli Superstar! Aur ab aa rahe hai woh #TheKapilSharmaShow par, naye episode mein, 1st August, Sat – Sun, raat 9:30 baje #LaughterKaReturn @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/3CcOD62z6J — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 28, 2020

Earlier on July 24, Kapil Sharma announced the coming back of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. Sharing a video clip on Twitter, he wrote, “Get ready to laugh with us. Coming back with the fresh episodes of #thekapilsharmashow only at @SonyTV”

Are you excited?

