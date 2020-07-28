Bigg Boss 14: Mishal Raheja REJECTS The Offer To Participate In the Reality Show, Here’s Why

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 14 to start. With each passing day, reports are coming about speculations on who will be the part of the show this year. One such report claimed that the makers of the show approached KumKum Bhagya fame Mishal Raheja. Read on to know the full story.

Well, the news was right, but the actor has not accepted the offer for the show. Mishal has himself admitted that he is not meant for such a controversial show.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Mishal Raheja said, “I’m surprised where these rumours are coming from. Yes, they did call me in February, but I was busy shooting then, which I conveyed to them. I’ve not had a meeting with them recently.”

When asked if he would get the offer again, would he be interested in participating in Bigg Boss 14, Mishal Raheja clearly said a no. He said, “It’s a fabulous show, but I don’t think I am cut out for it. No ‘Bigg Boss’ for me, I’m my own boss! On a serious note, I’m an introvert and I don’t like fighting. I’m more of a peaceful guy; if I see a fight, I will walk away from the room. The audience won’t enjoy my work and they’ll be like… throw this guy out in two weeks!”

Well, this is undoubtedly a piece of sad news for Mishal Raheja’s fans. What are your views on it? Who else do you want to see on Bigg Boss 14? Do let us know.

