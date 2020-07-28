Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmum Dutta AKA Babita Ji To Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 14? Here's The Truth

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is a household name. The rumors recently suggested that she may be a part of Bigg Boss season 14 as well.

Although we would love to see Babita Ji, aka Munmun Dutta, in the house, the actress has clarified the rumor. Munmun has refuted the rumours and has said that she would not be participating the coming season of the reality show.

Munmun Dutta said in her Instagram story that the rumors are absolutely false. She also said that even though she likes to watch Bigg Boss, she won’t be participating in the show. She also asked her fans and followers not to trust such fake news.

One of the most popular television shows, Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan. The reality show sees celebrities and ordinary people competing in a locked house to win the prize.

The last season of Bigg Boss, ‘Bigg Boss season 13’ premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV channel. It ended on 15 February 2020. Actor Siddharth Shukla was declared as the winner while Asim Riaz was the first runner up.

Bigg Boss first premiered in 2006 through Sony channel. It later shifted to Colors TV channel. Today, it is aired on many other regional channels in regional languages as well, like Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, etc.

