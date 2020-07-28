Actor Sonu Randeep Choudhary will soon be seen in the television show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

“I am extremely happy and excited for ‘Shakti’. I always wanted to do television and when this role came to me, I found it very intriguing and catchy, and hence I gave a nod. My last character was a negative one and here I have some interesting shades.

I really look forward to hearing from people,” said Sonu, who earlier featured as a terrorist in the web show, “State Of Siege: 26/11”.

“Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, which stars Rubina Dilaik and Jigyasa Singh, airs on Colors TV.

