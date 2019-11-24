Ever since the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh has been released, it’s making the right kind of buzz around the corner. The film stars national heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The film is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 original film Pati Patni Aur Woh which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Recently, Kartik celebrated his birthday at Mithibai and Thakur college with his fans. He also shared a heartfelt post as to how his parents surprised him on his birthday.The Pati Patni Aur Woh cast will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kartik will be seen celebrating his birthday on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show and gets a sweet surprise as the cast welcomes Kartik’s father while he is cutting the cake. Isn’t sweet?

Also, this week we will get to see Sufi singer, Puranchand Wadali along with his son Lakhwinder Wadali on the show. They will be performing as well as be entertaining the audiences.

The Kapil Sharma Show has become a household name and comes every week to entertain us. While all the celebrities come to promote their upcoming films and Kapil’s quirky banter with them unmissable.

