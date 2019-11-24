Shah Rukh Khan To Reunite With Aanand L Rai & Katrina Kaif For A 2-Heroine Action Film?

Shah Rukh Khan’s next has been one of the most talked-about films in recent times. From Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani & Ali Abbas Zafar, now Aanand L Rai is the latest addition to the rumoured list of directors. Whereas Atlee is confirmed, the rest of them are still in the to-be list. But SRK is doing quite some refreshing changes as the producer.

The now rumoured film is Aanand L Rai’s action film. It’s really difficult to fit in Aanand to that zone because all his films contain anything but action. It’s been said Aanand’s Colour Yellow Productions will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah will be just a part of a producer and not act in it. Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Katrina Kaif have previously teamed up for Zero. The said film will have two leading ladies out of which just Katrina Kaif is finalized. It’s said Katrina has liked the script of the film and agreed to be a part of it.

As per a report in Free Press Journal, “Katrina Kaif, who last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, will be taking on the action avatar in the upcoming Hindi remake of Korean crime comedy, Miss and Mrs. Cops. The film will have two women protagonists and reportedly, it will be directed by Anirudh Ganapathy who has worked with Aanand L Rai for the longest time. Sadly, SRK will only be a part of the film as a producer. There has been speculation that Vidya Balan would be the other leading lady in the film.” While the actor and producers are yet to confirm the news, this surely is an exciting collaboration.

Story of Miss and Mrs. Cops revolves around a woman named Mi-Young who works as a Major Crimes Unit’s top cop until she gets assigned to the desk job after delivering her baby. She meets a fresher detective Ji-Hye at her workplace, who’s also her relative. They’ve to solve a case together despite their differences.

