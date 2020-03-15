The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Ignores Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty Because “Ladki Ka Chakkar, Babu Bhaiya”

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is postponed due to ongoing coronavirus scare but the team has already started with the promotions. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2020. The team has now reached the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and will be entertaining us soon on the national television.

SonyTV has released a new promo on Twitter in which Kapil will be seen awestruck not by Akshay or Rohit but looking at Katrina Kaif. Well, Katrina looked ethereal wearing a floral Sabyasachi lehenga with Chandbalis and minimalistic makeup.

Sony TV shared the promo and wrote, “When your best friend takes a ‘U’ turn as soon they get into a relationship. Do not miss out on unlimited laughter and fun only on #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight at 9:30 PM. #Sooryavanshi”.

When your best friend takes a 'U' turn as soon they get into a relationship. Do not miss out on unlimited laughter and fun only on #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight at 9:30 PM. #Sooryavanshi @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/XZWJzkXlsj — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 15, 2020

We can see Rohit making Kapil realise that he and Akshay are still there at the show as he just stopped paying attention to them as soon as Katrina walked in. Rohit is giggling at Kapil and says, “Hum log bhi hai show mein, hum bhi hai” and everyone starts laughing to the joke!

Kapil being Kapil, isn’t it!

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi was supposed to be released on March 24, 2020, but due to ongoing coronavirus scare situation in the country, the film has now been postponed. The filmmakers will soon reveal a new release date!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!