Release Date Of Nani Starrer ‘V’ Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Post two back to back hits last year with Jersey and Gang Leader, the expectations among cine-goers and fans of Tollywood heartthrob Nani from his upcoming release ‘V‘ is quite high. The latest we get to hear is Nani fans have no option but to wait a little longer to catch their favourite star in action on big screens, as the makers have postponed the release date of ‘V‘ from March to April amid Coronavirus outbreak.

The makers of ‘V‘ yesterday took to their Twitter handle to announce changes in the release date of the actioner with a note along with a tweet, “Due to the prevailing extraordinary conditions which are beyond our control, #VTheMovie stands postponed.”

The Nani starrer is among one of the most anticipated releases of the year in Tollywood. The action thriller also has actor Sudheer Babu in lead along with Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari and South diva Nivetha Thomas in key roles.

So far the teaser, posters, and songs Manasu Maree and Vasthunnaa Vachestunaa has been well received by the audience.

Music for the actioner is been composed by Bollywood musician Amit Trivedi.

The Nani starrer which was initially slated to release on 25th March is been helmed by filmmaker Mohan Krishna Indraganthi, and it is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!