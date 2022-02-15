The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most awaited shows every weekend for its fun content and the team interacting with new guests every time. A show that is a must to promote upcoming films and series, this weekend’s episode will see Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and co. promote their upcoming Netflix series -The Fame Game.

A while back, a promo of the upcoming episode was shared on social media and it shows the actress cracking up at a joke made by the host about her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. Want to know what his exact words were? Well, read on.

A new teaser of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show has now been released and it sees the comedian goings down on his knees and welcoming Madhuri Dixit on stage. He then takes her hand and walks with her on stage and he croons Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai for her. Kapil then proceeds to ask her a funny question about her husband, Dr Shriram Nene – a cardiothoracic surgeon by profession.

The Kapil Sharma Show promo sees the host asking Madhuri Dixit, “Jab Dr Nene ne aapka pehli baar haath pakda, unhone ‘I love you’ bola tha ya unhone bola ‘Koi aur doctor bulao, meri dhadkan tez ho rahi hai’ (When Dr Nene first held your hand, did he say ‘I love you’ or did he say ‘Call another doctor, my heart is racing’)?” This question left the Devdas actress in splits.

In a previous promo of the show, Kapil called Madhuri ageless and even asked her how she feels about men everywhere flirting with her. The actress, at her wittiest best, replied, “Mujhe Dr Nene yaad aa jaate hai (I am reminded of my husband Dr Shriram Nene),” leaving the host tongue-tied.

Madhuri Dixit met Dr Shriram Nene for the first time at her brother’s house. The duo tied the marital knot on October 17, 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at Dixit’s elder brother in Southern California. After getting married, the Dhak-Dhak girl moved to the US for almost a decade but returned to India in 2011. They have been blessed with two sons – Arin and Ryan.

