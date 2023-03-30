Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur recalled the time when she coached Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre.

Praising Bendre on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapur said she is very focused and well-mannered and believes in giving her 100 percent to her work.

Sonali Bendre, who is now seen judging reality shows, made her acting debut with the movie ‘Aag’, which was released in 1994. Her big moment came with the 1996 film ‘Diljale’ opposite Ajay Devgn. She also acted in several successful movies, such as ‘Duplicate,’ ‘Major Saab’, ‘Zakhma’ and ‘Sarfarosh’ before getting married to filmmaker Goldie Behl.

Kapur, who joins Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis as a judge on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’, said: “We have worked together before. I have seen her in a very serious phase. When she is on set, she is very focused and courteous. As soon as she arrives, she starts rehearsing because she wants to be perfect.”

Kapur added: “Even now that I am sitting next to her as a judge, I still feel like I am sitting beside Sonali ma’am.”

When Kapil Sharma asked the ace choreographer what is the best thing about the dance reality show, Geeta replied: “I enjoy auditions the most. I look forward to the excitement of getting to see and bond with such talented dancers at the start. It’s a lot of fun.”

She added: “It is bound to get serious later when the competition intensifies, but auditions are my favourite phase of the show. Eliminations are very painful and I do not like them. But, more than me there is another person who is very emotional on the panel, Sonali Bendre ma’am. She is too cute when she gets emotional.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

