The Kapil Sharma Show: BTS Pictures Of Shoot Post 125 Days Of Break Are OUT & We're Already Excited!

The Kapil Sharma Show resumed its shoot last weekend after a long gap of 4 months amid COVID-19. The show’s host and ace comedian Kapil Sharma last Saturday took to his Instagram handle to announce the same which literally had fans jump in the air with excitement. The comedy show happens to be one of the most liked and watched shows on small screens.

After announcing the resumption of the show’s shoot, Kapil Sharma yesterday took to his Instagram to share a BTS post with a funny caption in Hindi.

In the above picture, one gets to see Kapil Sharma getting ready for the shoot, as he is seen being groomed by makeup artists with proper safety precautions.

Also taking to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the show was Kapil Sharma’s co-star and comedy queen Bharti Singh. Bharti shared a series of pictures dressed according to her character looking at her very best in desi avatar.

Bharti Singh along with the pictures had a caption that read, “after 125 days the kapil sharma show is back watch every sat-sun 9.30 pm on @sonytvofficial ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Archana Puran Singh also shared a video from the sets featuring Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajeev Thakur, and others along with the crew preparing for the shoot with proper precautions and safety measures.

Archana along with the video had a caption that read, ” Behind the scenes #TKSS

we all met each other excitedly but couldn’t hug. So made do with excited hellos. There’s always so much FUN happening on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (even with all the stringent protocols.) And God. How I’ve missed it. So good to be back !”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!